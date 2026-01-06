Detroit Fire Department emphasizes safety in restaurants amid Switzerland tragedy

The Brief The Detroit Fire Department wants to emphasize safety in bars and restaurants. A fire killed 40 people and injured many others at a Swiss alpine resort bar during a New Year’s Eve celebration. That tragedy is why the Detroit Fire Department is pushing for inspections and reminding businesses of several key rules.



Following the deadly New Year’s Eve tragedy in Switzerland, the Detroit Fire Department wants to emphasize safety in bars and restaurants.

Big picture view:

The Detroit fire marshal FOX 2 spoke with says he wants to make sure people who visit the city’s nightlife have peace of mind and avoid horrific scenes like those seen in Switzerland.

It starts with a list of site safety standards.

First, all exits, aisles, and paths of egress must be clear. Next, each business must have life-saving equipment, including fire alarms, sprinklers, and fire extinguishers, installed, maintained, and tested. Lastly, all bars and restaurants must have updated permits.

"If we do identify violations within a business, we help them get into compliance," said Detroit Fire Marshal Donald Thomas. "We work with them to make sure the businesses are safe not only for themselves, but definitely for patrons, residents, and visitors of this great city. It’s about saving lives, saving property, and protecting the environment. The life-saving component comes first. We definitely don’t want to see the kind of property and building damage we’ve seen elsewhere."

The backstory:

On Wednesday, Dec. 31, a fire killed 40 people and injured many others at a Swiss alpine resort bar during a New Year’s Eve celebration. That tragedy is why the Detroit Fire Department is pushing for inspections and reminding businesses of several key rules.

There are no open flames allowed indoors, meaning no sparklers or fireworks. Large candles are also prohibited. Cooking operations must be protected, and fire suppression systems must be inspected. Gaslights must be approved.

In 2025, the department conducted more than 400 inspections at bars and restaurants across the city. Fire officials say some violations appear more often than others.

"Some of the most common violations involve exits," Thomas said. "We have a tendency to enter and exit through the same door, and we don’t pay attention to the secondary exit. We find tables and chairs blocking paths of egress."

What you can do:

If you’re ever caught in a dangerous situation similar to what happened in Switzerland, the fire marshal says it’s critical to be aware of your exits.

Most bars and restaurants have at least two exits, but people typically use only one. It’s imperative to know where both are and to make sure they are unblocked.