Hairdresser accused of pulling gun on Detroit woman over payment

The Brief Robin Phillips went to the hairdresser’s house with her boyfriend and daughter when the hairdresser told her she would have to pay more. Robin says she did end up paying the higher price but then things escalated. She later said the woman ran upstairs and grabbed an AR.



A Detroit woman says a gun was pulled on her after getting her hair done. She says it all started over a dispute about the cost of the service, and part of the confrontation was caught on video.

Big picture view:

Robin Phillips went to the hairdresser’s house with her boyfriend and daughter. She says she was expecting to pay a discounted rate because the hairdresser was advertising a special. However, the hairdresser told her she would have to pay more.

Robin says she did end up paying the higher price but then things escalated.

"She had the scissors in her hands, she already had scissors in hand. She said, ‘If you don’t pay me, then I’m going to cut your daughter’s hair,’" said Phillips. "She kept waving the scissors around like this, and I was just trying to calm her down, ‘Please do not do that.’"

She later said the woman ran upstairs and grabbed an AR.

"I’m just like distraught right now because she did all of this for what, when we could have just simply just handled it, you know, like adults," Robin said. "She said," I will shoot you. She was saying that, yeah, she said, ‘I will bury you over $10.’ So we pushed past her. We had to get outta there."

Robin says she later went to a Detroit police precinct and filed a report.

She wants people to know what happened to her by sharing her story, in hopes it won’t happen to someone else.