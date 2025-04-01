Detroit hero saves woman from early morning house fire

The Brief A man heroically saved a woman from a burning house in Detroit on Tuesday. Devontae Lee-Harden crawled inside the burning house to save Miss Joan. Firefighters pulled a dog out, gave it oxygen, and the dog is doing well.



A fire on Detroit’s West Side had firefighters arriving quickly on the scene, but one neighbor beat them to it, and saved a woman’s life.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. the Detroit Fire Department got a call about a house on Artesian Street in Rosedale Park on fire. But one neighbor was already there. Without thinking, 28-year-old Devontae Lee-Harden crawled inside the burning house.

He didn’t care about the smoke or the flames. He had to go in and get Miss Joan.

"He said I hear her," said his sister, Danniea Daniels. "And he said moments later, he just came out moments later carrying her. I pushed her, he gave her mouth-to-mouth. And she came back, she was respondent, she knew exactly who we were."

Dig deeper:

It only took five minutes for the Detroit Fire Department to arrive. Miss Joan was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, alert and talking, and she would be okay.

Danniea said officials told them if they didn't do CPR she would have died.

Some other heroes, like the Detroit Fire Department, pulled a dog out, gave it oxygen, and the dog is doing well. And one firefighter suffered a minor injury fighting the fire.

Then, of course, there is the other hero, Davontae.