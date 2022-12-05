Detroit homeowners who are struggling with their property taxes have until Dec. 12 to apply for financial relief.

Tens of thousands of homeowners have already been approved for the HOPE property tax exemption program, which offers full or partial exemption for 2022.

HOPE, or Homeowners Property Exemption comes in several forms, relieving a Detroit homeowner's property tax by 10%, 25%, 50%, or 100%. If someone isn't sure they qualify for the program, the city has three upcoming events to help people.

Detroit is coordinating with nonprofits to offer in-person assistance before the Dec. 12 deadline. Residents can either apply online or schedule an in-person appointment by visiting www.detroitmi.gov/HOPE or contact the Call Center at (313) 244-0274.

"Our highest priority as a City is to keep Detroit homeowners in their homes," said Willie Donwell, Director, Board of Review, City Council. "Over the years, the HOPE program has helped thousands of homeowners reduce their tax burden to an affordable level so they cannot be in fear of falling behind and at risk of foreclosure."

To be eligible for a full or partial property tax exemption, residents will need to fit certain household income requirements. The home must also be owned and occupied by the applicant. The maximum income one can make if they are the only occupant in the home is $17,774,00 a year.

See a full breakdown of the income requirements here. Potential applicants can also find the online application here.

However, the city is also putting on three events that people can visit to learn more about the program:

Dec. 5 at the Patton Recreation Center

Dec. 9 at the Samaritan Center

Dec. 12 at the Wayne Metro Community Action Agency

There are several documents that applicants will need before they can be approved: