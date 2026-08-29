15-year-old charged in Detroit liquor store fatal shooting

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The Brief Isaiah Gordon, 15, is charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting. Faith Williams, 65, was killed, and a 29-year-old woman was injured in the shooting outside the Detroit liquor store. Gordon will be tried as an adult after being arraigned Saturday and remanded to the Juvenile Detention Facility.



A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed a woman and injured another outside a liquor store on Detroit’s east side earlier this month.

What we know:

Isaiah Gordon has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of felony firearm, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

According to Worthy, Gordon allegedly fired a handgun at the victims, fatally wounding 65-year-old Faith Williams and injuring a 29-year-old woman.

Isaiah Gordon was arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court and remanded to the Juvenile Detention Facility. He will be waived and tried as an adult. (36th District Court) Expand

The backstory:

Police were dispatched to the shooting around 11:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, in the 15500 block of East Warren Avenue in Detroit’s Morningside neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found Williams inside the liquor store suffering from a gunshot wound to her left arm that traveled to her neck. The 29-year-old woman was found outside the store with a nonfatal gunshot wound.

Medics arrived and pronounced Williams dead at the scene. The 29-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors said the victims and Gordon did not know each other.

According to prosecutors, Gordon also allegedly fired a handgun at a passing vehicle, shooting at two people, before fleeing the scene.

Gordon’s brother surrendered him to police at the Ninth Precinct on Aug. 22.

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What they're saying:

"We are waiving this defendant to adult court. His alleged actions against our completely innocent victims were unprovoked and unimaginable. He must be held accountable for his actions in spite of his personal circumstances," Worthy said.

What's next:

Gordon was arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court and remanded to the Juvenile Detention Facility. He will be waived and tried as an adult.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8.