Detroit Lion Terrion Arnold arrested in Florida in connection to kidnapping, robbery case

The Brief Detroit Lion Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Florida back in February. The case surrounds an incident where six people were arrested connected to the targeted armed robbery on Feb. 4. Arnold is facing 4 counts of kidnapping and 4 counts of armed robbery.



Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in Tampa Bay, Florida in connection to a kidnapping and robbery that occurred earlier this year.

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The case surrounds an incident where six people were arrested connected to the targeted armed robbery on Feb. 4 where three victims were battered and held at gunpoint before being robbed of their personal property and being told to leave.

Tampa Bay police say Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo, Florida, where he stayed with the six suspects: Hilton, Hughes, Williams, Hudson, Del Valle, Randazzo.

On Feb. 1, officials say multiple items belonging to Arnold and some others were stolen from the Airbnb. The Lions cornerback allegedly suspected that two of the three victims were responsible. Police later determined they were not involved.

On Feb 3, police say Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another person reported property loss to officers, totaling $250,000. Meanwhile, officials say Arnold and Hilton coordinated and directed Del Valle and Randazzo to contact one of the victims and lure him to their apartment.

That was when, at midnight on Feb. 4, the victims arrived at the apartment. Police say Williams and Hudson hid in the closet of one of the bedrooms where the victims were grabbed and held at gunpoint.

Del Valle streamed the incident to Arnold, Hilton, and Hughes, as they were traveling to the apartment, according to investigators. Meanwhile, they also found a group chat with all defendants was created, where Arnold and Hilton reportedly gave directions,



Later, the four arrived at the apartment where police say Arnold directed them to go inside. While the assault was still occurring, Hughes, Hudson, and Williams stole personal property belonging to the victims.



At 1:40 a.m., the victims were taken out of the apartment by the armed suspects, forced into their car, and immediately left the scene.

Officials say Del Valle, Williams, and another person entered a vehicle being driven by Arnold and left the scene.



The three victims called police and identified the suspects.



Dig deeper:

Detectives then identified and arrested those involved:



19-year-old Arianna Del Valle has 3 counts of Armed Robbery and 3 counts of kidnapping.

19-year-old Jasmine Randazzo has 3 counts of kidnapping.

26-year-old Lyndell Hudson II has 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

24-year-old Christion Williams has 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

23-year-old Boakai Hilton, Jr. faces 3 counts of kidnapping and 3 counts of Armed Robbery.

27-year-old Freddie Hughes faces 3 counts of armed robbery and three counts of armed kidnapping.

Based on evidence investigators gathered, they believed Terrion Arnold was the primary conspirator. Police say he turned himself in and was arrested on Wednesday night.

He is facing 4 counts of kidnapping and 4 counts of armed robbery.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: Terrion Arnold poses after being selected 24th overall by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Sha Expand

Arnold's agent responds

Amid the news, Terrion Arnold's agent released a statement on the situation:

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

Lions Respond

The Detroit Lions did release a statement regarding what had occurred:

"We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold. We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process."

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