The Detroit Lions fan involved in an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf denies using racist or misogynistic slurs during the incident.

The statement from an attorney representing Ryan Kennedy called the allegations "completely false" a day after the Lions-Steelers game included the fan exchanging words with Metcalf.

Metcalf appeared to take a swing at Kennedy before walking back to the Pittsburgh bench.

Metcalf suspended

On Monday afternoon, the NFL announced it would be suspending Metcalf without pay for two games for the incident.

It attributed the suspension to Metcalf "for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

"Metcalf’s actions violate league policy, which specifies that "players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and…if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable."

He will be eligible to return on Jan. 5.

What they're saying:

A statement from attorney Shawn Head said false statements circulating online had led to Kennedy being "subjected to harassment, threats, and messages advocating violence."

"At no point before, during, or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind. The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contemporaneous reporting. Despite reports in the media last night and today, Mr. Kennedy has not used such language during any interaction with Mr. Metcalf or any other players in the past."

Head's statement said a private citizen should never "be falsely branded with such accusations…"

"Mr. Kennedy is a lifelong Detroit Lions football fan who attended the game lawfully and never anticipated becoming the subject of national attention, much less false accusations of racism. He respects the game, the players, and fellow fans—and he rejects hate and discrimination in all forms," the statement continued.

The statement also included the matter as likely part "of formal legal proceedings."

The backstory:

Kennedy and Metcalf were part of an exchange during the Lions game on Sunday when the Pittsburgh player approached the fan, grabbed his shirt before trying to punch him.

Videos of the incident spread on social media soon after the altercation.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the two parties have a history. Metcalf reported the fan while playing as a member of Seattle's NFL team, informing security after the Lions played the Seahawks in 2024.

In the aftermath of the incident and the Steelers' 29-24 win over the Lions, a podcast episode hosted by former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson called Nightcap, Johnson said Kennedy called Metcalf "the n word" and his mom "the c word."

"He did call him a racial slur, he called him the n word, and he did call his mama c***," Johnson said.

Other reporting of the incident alleges Kennedy referred to DK Metcalf "by his government name." Metcalf's full name is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.

