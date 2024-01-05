Detroit Lions hang NFC North champions banner at Ford Field

Ford Field never looked so good.

It's been more than 30 years in the making, but finally, after much anticipation and a season that lived up to the hype, an NFC North Division Champions banner now hangs over the field where the Detroit Lions play.

In a tweet posted by the team Friday, they showed off the apparatus above the field with two banners, one celebrating their previous division wins as NFC Central champions, and the other celebrating the latest win.

The Lions locked up the division two weekends ago with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

MORE: New billboards say 'Decker Reported' and corrects Lions record after Cowboys controversy

The same team will be their final opponent of the 2023-24 NFL season, where they could potentially lock in a 2-seed in the playoffs. While that future remains illusive following a controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week, Detroit will play in the playoffs and they will host the first game.