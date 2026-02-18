Detroit Lions president Rod Wood retiring ahead of 2026 season

The Brief Lions team president Rod Wood is stepping down as CEO of the team. The executive was with the team for 11 years.



The team president and CEO of the Detroit Lions is retiring ahead of the start of next season.

Rod Wood announced he would be stepping down as head of the team Wednesday afternoon. He'll remain with the team until a successor is hired.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Wood thanked the Ford family and Lions fans for the past 11 years.

"It has been an absolute thrill for me to lead this organization, and I am proud of what we have accomplished over that decade-plus," Wood said. "I am most proud of where I am leaving this organization, in the capable hands of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell."

Lions owner Sheila Hamp also released a statement, thanking Wood for this time with the team.

"Rod has been a trusted advisor and passionate leader for our organization and the entire NFL during that time and has prepared our organization for a promising future. While Rod will be missed, we are excited to work with Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next dynamic leader of our business."

Zoom out:

Wood joined the Lions in 2015 after three decades of working in finance and wealth management.

He also spent 20 years working with local government and business leaders that helped boost the image of Detroit sports, selling the city as an "entertainment destination."

What's next:

The search for the Lions' next president will begin immediately, with help from Russell Reynolds Associates.