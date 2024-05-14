Detroit Lions sell out season tickets - but there's still ways to go to games

For the second time at Ford Field - and the second time in a row - the Detroit Lions have sold out season tickets for the upcoming round of football. It's another example of the energy behind the team's surge into stardom.

And not to mention, the Lions just shelled out money for another massive contract with their quarterback Jared Goff. It's the richest deal in team history.

On Monday, the team announced their season tickets had been sold out before encouraging fans to join the wait list for the next round of season tickets - though it could be a long time before anyone gets to the front of the line with 20,000 people waiting.

Luckily, there are still single-game tickets available for the 2024 season.

The NFL schedule will also be announced on Wednesday, so fans should be prepared to buy for the week they want soon. They'll be on sale Wednesday at Ticketmaster and the Lions website.