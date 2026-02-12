HGTV cancels 'Rehab Addict' after video of Nicole Curtis saying N-word surfaces

article

The Brief A video from the filming of HGTV show "Rehab Addict" showed host Nicole Curtis saying the N-word. After the video surfaced, HGTV pulled the show, saying that her behavior does not align with the station's values.



After a video of "Rehab Addict" host Nicole Curtis saying the N-word surfaced, HGTV pulled the show from its platforms.

The slur was dropped during a filming of the show in which Curtis rehabs homes in several cities around the country, including in Detroit.

In the video, Curtis is seen working on a house. She appears to be struggling before saying, "Oh fart N-word."

After saying the slur, she immediately turns around, says, "What the f--- is that that I just said?" She then begins asking her film crew to kill the scene. One person is heard telling her that he can't.

What they're saying:

HGTV released a statement after the video was posted online.

"HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees - it does not align with the values of HGTV.

"Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace."

FOX 2 has reached out to Curtis for a statement.