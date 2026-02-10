Detroit carjacking leaves man dead in randomly targeted incident

The Brief One man was run over by his own car during a carjacking in Detroit early Tuesday. The deadly incident took place at the Sunoco on Joy Road and Greenfield. A 911 call was made, but the victim died at the scene.



One man is dead after a carjacking at a Sunoco gas station in Detroit early Tuesday morning.

Big picture view:

The deadly incident took place at the Sunoco on Joy Road and Greenfield, where Detroit police say at around 4:30 a.m., the driver was getting gas and stepped inside the convenience store. Later, he returned to his Jeep, finding a 25-year-old suspect sitting inside his car.

Police say the suspect then stepped out of the vehicle and began "viciously" attacking the victim. Then, when the suspect got back into the Jeep, he drove over the victim multiple times before speeding away.

A 911 call was made, but the victim died at the scene.

A police chase ensued, with Michigan State Police (MSP) also joining the pursuit. A short time later, the suspect was spotted not far away. MSP says the suspect struck a patrol car that attempted to stop him.

The chase ended at Greenfield and Warren.

What they're saying:

People who frequent the gas station say they’re shocked this happened.

"It’s a tragedy," said Detroit resident Michael. "I hate it for the family. A hardworking man coming home from work having to deal with that, and now the family has to deal with it. I don’t know what to say, sweetheart. I come by here in the morning too when I get off work. I thought this was a safe gas station. I usually go to the one on Joy Road when I come off Southfield. I come to this gas station before I go home."

FOX 2 also spoke with Captain Marcus Thirlkill of the Detroit Police Homicide Division.

"Once again, this information is all preliminary, and we’re still conducting an investigation," he said. "But this was a heinous act, and the Detroit Police Department, along with our state partners, was able to apprehend the suspect shortly after this attack occurred on the city’s west side."

Police have not released a motive yet, but say it appears the victim was randomly targeted.