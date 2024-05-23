Detroit man charged after shooting 5 people, killing 1

A Detroit man was charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of four others.

Charles Deandre Carter, 47, is accused of shooting five people between the ages of 31 and 56 years old on May 20, according to a police release. One of the victims, 46-year-old Luzell Etheridge of Detroit, died from his injuries.

The shooting took place in the 17000 block of Ohio Street in Detroit, around midnight.

In the midst of a "verbal altercation" between Carter and several other people, the suspect allegedly pulled out and shot a handgun multiple times, killing Etheridge and wounding four others involved, Detroit police said. Officers found Etheridge dead, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The other four injured individuals were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Carter was charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, and five counts of felony firearm, according to the release.

He was arraigned and placed in jail on May 22. His probable cause conference is set for May 29; his preliminary examination is set for June 4.