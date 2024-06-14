Troy's newest brewery, Stumblebum, hosting grand opening this weekend

article

After a soft opening earlier this month, Stumblebum Beer Co. is ready to celebrate with a grand opening this weekend.

The beer started flowing at the Troy brewery on June 2, but the real fun starts Saturday at 1 p.m.

Stumblebum's grand opening celebration will include food, entertainment from the Thrift Shop Cowboys, and, of course, beer. There's also a non-alcoholic hop tonic on the menu, along with a house-made cream soda.

The grand opening celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. June 15.

Stumblebum is at 1965 W. Maple Rd. in Troy.