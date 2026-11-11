Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Inkster during police pursuit

The Brief A Detroit man was arraigned Tuesday on multiple felonies including second-degree murder. Nicholas K. Wilson is accused of fleeing police and killing another driver in a hit-and-run crash. Wilson was shot by state police troopers before being arrested in a justifiable use of force, the attorney general ruled.



A 19-year-old from Detroit faced a judge on 10 felony charges Tuesday, including second-degree murder.

Big picture view:

Nicholas K. Wilson was arraigned for a hit-and-run crash that killed another driver, that happened when he fled from police in April.

The incident began when Wilson fled from an Inkster house during a search warrant conducted by the ATF and Michigan State Police, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Fatal hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

Investigators say Wilson sped away in an SUV, and crashed at the intersection of Parkwood and Middle Belt with another vehicle.

Wilson then allegedly got out and ran on foot from the crash scene. The other driver died from their injuries.

Michigan State Police troopers chasing Wilson believed he was armed and fired at him, hitting him twice in his lower body.

He was then arrested and found to be carrying two handguns.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office found the use of force justified by MSP.

"This tragic end shows the worst that can happen when suspects flee at high speeds on busy roadways," said Attorney General Nessel. "Putting law enforcement and so many members of the public in danger is unacceptable, and we will hold this defendant accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Dig deeper:

Nicholas K. Wilson, Jr. is charged with:

One count of Second-Degree Murder, a felony punishable by up to a lifetime term of incarceration;

One count of First-Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 15-year felony;

Two counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a 5-year felony;

Two counts of Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer, a 2-year felony; and

Four counts of Felony Firearm, a mandatory consecutive 2-year felony.

Wilson will next appear before the 22nd District Court for a probable cause conference on November 18th.