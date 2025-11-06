Detroit man charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old girl in McDonald's bathroom

article

A Detroit man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl at a McDonald’s.

Joshua Joel Eli Brown is accused of following the child into the restroom of the restaurant on Michigan Avenue in Detroit at about 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30.

Investigators say that Brown inappropriately touched the fully clothed girl and fled. Detroit police investigated and arrested him on Nov. 4.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, person under 13.

"The Detroit Police department did an excellent job investigation and apprehending the defendant," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This case illustrates why we must remain vigilant when it comes to our children."

