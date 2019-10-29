Detroit man charged with 53 felonies in 8 cases over 7 months

A Detroit man has been charged with 53 crimes in 9 different cases in both Detroit and Highland Park that spanned seven months in Detroit.

Edward Anderson, 27, was charged with the 53 crimes on Monday including robbery, assault, and several felony firearm charges.

According to court records, the first crime took place in February of this year when he allegedly fired three shots at a woman as she exited the Lodge at Wyoming. He was charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a gun by a felon, and two felony gun charges. For that date alone, he was charged with five crimes.

The next crime happened on April 9th against the same woman in the first crime. The prosecutor's office said Anderson pulled a gun on the woman and, for that day, has been charged with five crimes: assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a gun by a felon, and two felony gun charges

On September 28th, Anderson is accused of carjacking a man and woman at a Detroit gas station on Schaefer Ave. For that crime, he was charged with six felony gun charges, two counts of armed robbery, receiving/concealing a stolen car, driving a stolen car, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a gun by a felon.

A week later, on October 5th, a 53-year-old man walking near Tierman and Southfield was robbed at gunpoint when a car pulled up and a man got out with a gun. That man, authorities say, was Anderson.

Just 15 minutes later, authorities said he did the same thing to a 27-year-old man at Diversey and Mansfield. Police said he also hit the man in the head with the weapon. For that day, he was charged with two robberies and eight more gun charges.

Four days later, authorities said Anderson again pulled up next to a man on the street and pointed a gun at him. Anderson has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a gun by a felon and two felony gun charges.

On October 9th, another man said a car pulled up, a man pointed a gun and robbed him on the street. Anderson has been charged with the same robbery charges.

On October 24th, about two weeks later, another man said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who stopped his car, pulled a gun, and tried to rob him. The victim was able to get away but Anderson has been charged with robbery and several other gun charges.

The next day, October 24th, he's accused of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a gun by a felon and two felony gun charges. He's also accused of another robbery that same day, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a gun by a felon and two additional felony gun charges.

All told, Anderson has been charged with 53 crimes including several counts each of robbery, assault, felon in possession of a gun, and felony firearm charges. He's being held in the Wayne County Jail without bond.