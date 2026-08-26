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The Brief One person died in a boating accident on Oxbow Lake in White Lake Township Tuesday. One other person was thrown from the boat and rescued by witnesses on a nearby pontoon boat. The sheriff’s office said the boat went airborne, landed on its side and sank.



One person was killed and another was hurt in a high-speed boat crash on Oxbow Lake, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Oxbow Lake boat crash

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The crash happened Tuesday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m. Oxbow Lake is located in White Lake Township.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said a boat traveling at "an excessively high rate of speed" lifted off the water and became airborne before crashing back down on its side and sinking in approximately 50 feet of water.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, 71-year-old Kirk Magnuson of White Lake, was operating the boat when he lost control.

Magnuson went beneath the surface with the boat and did not resurface. His body has since been recovered.

A 56-year-old man from Taylor onboard was thrown into the water and rescued by nearby boater on a pontoon.

Investigators said neither man was wearing a life jacket. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn’t say how fast the boat was going.

What they're saying:

"This is an incredibly sad and preventable tragedy. Excessive speed on the water can turn dangerous in an instant, and a personal flotation device can mean the difference between life and death," Sheriff Bouchard said.

"One person tragically lost their life, and we are extremely fortunate a nearby boater saw what happened, immediately responded, and was able to save the other individual. We are grateful for that citizen’s quick and selfless actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the person who lost their life.

Please, slow down, wear a life jacket, and never take safety on the water for granted. I am also grateful for the incredible professionalism and capability of the combined search and rescue team that was able in extremely difficult conditions to locate the decedent and the boat and bring both to the surface."