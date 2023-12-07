Detroit man sent to prison after dealing cocaine, fentanyl while on supervised release for drugs

A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for dealing drugs while on pretrial release for another drug and firearm offense pending in state court, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced today.

Rickey Butler, age 40, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced by United States District Judge Denise Page Hood.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 4, 2022, Butler — who was then on a GPS tether for controlled substance and weapons offenses — was possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Butler also possessed a Glock firearm, which he used to protect the narcotics. Butler admitted to police that he had been selling drugs for approximately eight years before he was apprehended in this case.

"All too often, guns and drugs go hand in hand and both are causing far too many deaths in our community," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "We are committed to working with our law enforcement

partners to remove illegal guns, drug dealers, and other drivers of violent crime out of our neighborhoods."

"This sentencing shows the unwavering commitment by the FBI and our law enforcement partners to remove traffickers who conspire to distribute harmful drugs in our communities," said Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the FBI in Michigan. "We will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in narcotics trafficking to safeguard Michigan’s streets and communities."

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the Livonia Police Department and Detroit Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Lanning.

