Man killed by girlfriend's relative during argument at Inkster apartment

The Brief A woman's relative is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend at an apartment complex in Inkster. Police said the victim and girlfriend were arguing when the relative got involved and shot the victim. Two people are now in custody.



A man is dead after a fight with his girlfriend escalated to gunfire early Monday at an Inkster apartment complex.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend were arguing at an apartment on Colgate near John Daly when a family member of the girlfriend intervened and allegedly shot the victim,

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while two other people were detained.

Police are not identifying the suspect or the victim, but family members at the scene said the man killed was 23-year-old Deion Williams.

Family also said an infant was also present when the shooting happened. That baby is safe.

