Expand / Collapse search

Man killed by girlfriend's relative during argument at Inkster apartment

By , and FOX 2 Staff
Updated  December 22, 2025 11:11am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
1 dead after shooting at Inkster apartment complex

1 dead after shooting at Inkster apartment complex

A 23-year-old man was killed early Monday after a relative of his girlfriend allegedly shot him during an argument.

The Brief

    • A woman's relative is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend at an apartment complex in Inkster.
    • Police said the victim and girlfriend were arguing when the relative got involved and shot the victim.
    • Two people are now in custody.

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after a fight with his girlfriend escalated to gunfire early Monday at an Inkster apartment complex.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend were arguing at an apartment on Colgate near John Daly when a family member of the girlfriend intervened and allegedly shot the victim, 

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while two other people were detained.

Police are not identifying the suspect or the victim, but family members at the scene said the man killed was 23-year-old Deion Williams.

Family also said an infant was also present when the shooting happened. That baby is safe.

This story has been updated to reflect new details provided by Inkster police.

The Source: This information is from Inkster police and family members at the scene.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyInkster