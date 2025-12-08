Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan reflects on past 12 years at exit interview forum

The Brief Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has 23 days left in office. Duggan offered memories today from his 12 years at the helm. He spoke about efforts to reduce crime, and the success of the NFL Draft in Detroit.



Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has only twenty-three days left in office. On Monday he sat down to reflect on his past twelve years in office during an exit interview forum.

The backstory:

The Detroit Economic Club hosted the event and for an hour, Duggan talked about his biggest challenges from the city's 47,000 abandoned homes and the bankruptcy which contributed to an exodus of businesses.

"When I came in, it wasn't just a function of the city had a financial problem," Duggan said. "The city was operationally nonfunctional."

The city faced public safety challenges, but with Project Green Light and partnering with anti-violence groups, he says the numbers have come down.

"When I started it was 400 homicides, got down to 300, 200, we are at a 160 now with a few weeks to go," Duggan said. "It is because we have great management and they have partnered with a group of violence intervention groups from the private side."

Duggan touted the success of hosting the 2024 NFL draft in downtown. He also shared a story about the event which almost derailed one of the most successful drafts in history, and how a phone call to AT&T T saved it.

"Two hours before they were to open the doors of the NFL Draft, all of the cameras went dark," Duggan said. "The police headquarters called and (then-police chief) James White says, 'What the hell?' He says, 'I can't see a thing.'"

"I was not aware that somebody building the Water Square apartments (at the former Joe Louis Arena site) down the street hit a line and shut down our cameras. Okay Gary (Torgow)? At the time I didn't know it was you."

Duggan said he believes his successor Mary Sheffield will do a great job in office.

He is currently running for governor as an independent.

Mayor Mike Duggan at the Detroit Economic Club for his exit interview forum.