Detroit Metro Airport gets upgraded bathrooms, other improvements

Detroit Metro Airport recently finished millions of dollars worth of upgrades to most of the 67 bathrooms slated for improvements at its McNamara Terminal.

Every single restroom was stripped down to the studs and rebuilt, replacing old white tile with new terrazzo flooring, lighting technology that indicates if a stall is occupied, and larger sinks.

Gone is the old off-white tile that lined the floor of the terminal's bathrooms. They were replaced with a gray-scale floor that comes with better lighting and improved signage.

The largest chunk of the $38 million construction cost was paid for with a $28 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, while the Wayne County Airport Authority covered the rest of the cost.

The improvements include updates to public restrooms, as well as baggage carousels, jet bridges, and relocation of the Federal Aviation Administration and National Weather Service equipment.

"Our facilities at DTW are getting even better," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. "This project, thanks to the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants, will improve our customer experience as we strive to exceed the high standards that our guests have come to expect at DTW."

Much of the infrastructure rehabilitation is still underway with bathroom renovations expected to be finished 2027.

The first set of newly-renovated bathrooms opened near Gate A10 in late June.