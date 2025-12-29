The Brief Delta flight departures were on hold after a ground stop was ordered at Detroit Metro Airport on Monday. High wind concerns spurred the FAA to order a stop to some outbound flights. The order has since been lifted.



A ground stop that had been ordered for some flights at Detroit Metro Airport on Monday has been lifted.

The order extended until mid-Monday morning, encompassing departures at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop was issued at 5:40 a.m. It was lifted at 8 a.m. Impacted carriers include Delta, which is the largest airline at the McNamara Terminal.

What we know:

An alert posted on the FAA's National Airspace System Status web page said a ground stop was in place for only Delta flights.

The grounding applied to departing flights that are bound for several airports, ranging from Chicago, Minneapolis, and Cleveland to Washington D.C., Boston, and New York.

Airports in Canada were also impacted by the ground stop order.

The order was extended twice before being lifted.

The backstory:

This is the second day in a row that flights at DTW have been disrupted.

Approximately 15 flights scheduled to depart from Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday were canceled while another 115 were delayed. Another 18 flights that were scheduled to land at DTW were canceled on Sunday.

Gusty winds all day in Michigan

The high winds could become a bigger problem for the state as gusts are joined by snowfall in the late morning and early afternoon.

Up to 60 mph gusts are possible as the National Weather Service's High Wind Advisory is expected to be in place until 9 p.m. on Monday.

Related article