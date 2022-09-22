Detroit Metro Airport ranked 3rd for passenger satisfaction

article

Detroit Metro Airport was recently ranked third for passenger satisfaction on a list evaluating North American Airports.

J.D. Power ranked airports based on which category they fall into: mega (33 million or more passengers a year), large (10 to 32.9 million passengers per year), and medium (4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year).

Detroit Metro is a mega airport. It came just behind Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and the San Francisco International Airport on the list ranking 20 airports, tying with John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The study looked at six factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail.

However, according to J.D., overall airport satisfaction is down by 25 points, to 777 on a 1,000-point scale, this year. This change is fueled by fewer flights, more crowded terminals, and limited food and drink options.

According to the study, 58% of travelers said airport terminals are severely or moderately crowded, on par with 59% who said the same in 2019. Travelers also were dissatisfied with parking shortages and increased parking fees.

Food costs also contributed to low satisfaction scores across North American airports, with 24% of travelers saying prices deterred them from buying food or drinks. That’s up from 20% in 2021 and 23% in 2019.