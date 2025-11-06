Detroit Metro Airport flight reductions coming amid government shutdown, source says

The Brief Detroit Metro Airport is one of the 40 airports where flights will be reduced due to the government shutdown. The FAA said that it would be cutting flights by 10% in 40 "high-volume markets." These cuts are expected to begin Friday morning.



Detroit Metro Airport is one of the United States airports that will see flight reductions amid the government shutdown, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) source familiar with the matter.

The FAA announced Wednesday that it would be cutting flights by 10% in 40 "high-volume markets." It is unclear what other airports will be impacted.

According to sources, this flight reduction will begin at 4 a.m. Friday, and will apply only to departing flights, at first. It is currently unknown which flights out of DTW will be part of this cut.

Dig deeper:

The FAA said the move is intended to keep airspace safe during the government shutdown.

Air traffic controllers have been working without pay since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. It is now the longest government shutdown in history.

The travel and aviation industry has been urging Congress to end the shutdown ahead of the busy holiday season. The U.S. Travel Association said in a letter to Congressional leaders that the economy has already lost more than $4 billion because of the shutdown, with fears it will get even worse as the holidays near.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Tuesday that there could be chaos in the skies if the shutdown drags on long enough for air traffic controllers to miss their second full paycheck next week.

By the numbers:

According to an Associated Press analysis, Friday to Sunday evening, at least 39 air traffic control facilities reported potential staffing limits. This is well above the weekend average of 8.3 facilities dealing with staffing issues before the government shutdown.

What's next:

The FAA is expected to release a full list of impacted airports Thursday.