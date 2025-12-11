Video: Romulus student nearly hit by car during school bus stop

The Brief A Romulus student was nearly run down by a driver disregarding a stopped school bus. Video shows the young boy crossing the two-lane road as a white car speeds by. The school bus driver who had stop lights on, hits the horn, and the boy avoids the car.



A Romulus school district student was nearly killed due to a negligent driver last week.

The backstory:

Newly released school bus video shows a boy leaving the stopped bus for a drop-off and nearly getting run down by a white sedan passing on the left.

The bus is stopped on the two-lane road, and as the boy crossed in front of the bus, a speeding sedan going against traffic to get around the bus nearly hit him.

On video the bus driver beeps the horn and the boy doubles back, avoiding the car. He was not injured.

"This week a potentially deadly incident occurred in our community where a young student was nearly struck by a driver who failed to stop for a school bus dropping off kids," said a post by the Romulus Police Department Facebook page. "Thankfully, no one was injured—but this was a very close call and should serve as a critical reminder.

"Stopping for school buses is not optional—it’s the law. When a school bus displays its stop sign and flashing red lights, all drivers must come to a complete stop. These signals are in place to protect our children as they enter and exit the bus."

The Romulus Police Department is working closely with the Romulus Community Schools to review bus camera footage.

Drivers who fail to stop for school buses will be identified, issued violations, or prosecuted, police said.

Photo still from Romulus Police Department Facebook page video.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Romulus Police Department.



