Detroit mom delivers her third set of twin babies

Arlena Bomer of Detroit was in so much disbelief - she made the doctor order a second ultrasound - and sure enough, two heartbeats and two babies came one day before her 41st birthday.

"Ah no, I was looking crazy, I couldn’t believe it," she said."They had to give me a little water, put a rag on me. I couldn’t believe it.

"Of course, I was crying and looking, and crying, because I still can’t believe it – three sets of twins, man."

Arlena gave birth to her third set of twins. First, it was 9-year-old boys Jamal and Jordan and then came the girls, 1-year-old Leah and Lena, and now this double bundle of joy.

"The next thing I know, the contractions kept coming," she said. "I got here at four o’clock and I had them at 4:38."

Dad Dwight Anderson seems pretty calm because twins clearly run on both sides of the family.

"I am just happy – happy that they are here, I am happy that they are healthy," said Dwight.

Dwight's grandmother had two sets of twins and triplets. On top of that:

"I’m a twin and my twin brother has 12 kids and he has no twins – I’m taking it all," quipped Arlena.

The twins arrived about a month early, but we're told both are in the NICU and are doing well with a baby boy weighing in at 4 pounds, 8 ounces, and a baby girl two pounds, 14 ounces.

Names and a bigger house, are still on the way.

"I named the girls so I am going to let mom do this one," said Dwight.

"Big enough space for them. That’s what I got now, that’s what I got to work on," Arlena said. "Because they are not just coming by one – they are coming by two."

Arlena - who has a total of nine children with the eldest being 19, says she is not expecting to plan for any more kids.

