Detroit music star Tray Little talks about how he diffused outside instigators at protests

Musician Tray Little has been getting notoriety not for his music - but for how he helped out during Detroit protests a couple weeks ago.

Little stepped in front of protesters and police as things were getting out of hand downtown.

The music star said that he was heartened to see the display of unity with protesters from across the region, calling most of the event beautiful.

But he noticed things starting to shift one night as tension in the air thickened.

"I was trying to figure out what was going on and I was kind of nervous because there was a lot of tension," he said, adding he was on the way back to his car. "My wife was texting me saying there were extremist groups and so I was just going to go back home, I have family. So on the way back to my car I ran into a dispute with the police and some protesters.

"Tear gas was going off, and the police were so exhausted from literally battling with these teenage kids. I walked up and they were out of breath, so once the smoke cleared I walked up and had a sign that said 'This is my home, don't burn it down. Black Lives Matter.'"

Little said the timing was crazy and that he did not plan the moment at all when he intervened.

"I said who is shooting fireworks, because they shot one and it almost hit me," he said. "Some of the protesters from Royal Oak or Farmington Hills, they were blasting these massive fireworks off. (After one almost hit me) I started calling people out like 'Where are you from, this ain't your city so go back home. Don't do this.'"

