Detroit officers fired after racist Snapchat won't face criminal charges

Two Detroit police officers fired after a disparaging Snapchat post of a young woman during a traffic stop surfaced won't face criminal charges, the Wayne County prosecutor's office announced Tuesday.

The prosecutor's office investigated a racial incident from earlier this year that sparked concern and a department audit to determine whether the officers involved should be charged criminally.

On Jan. 28, former Cpl. Gary Steele and Michael Garrison of Detroit's 6th Precinct pulled over a young woman for an expired plate on Stout Street near Joy Road on the city's west side. Garrison told the woman, identified as Ariel Moore, to get out of the car so it could be towed. Steele didn't speak with the woman.

Moore was ticketed and was not permitted to drive the car home, but was told she could stay in the car until a tow truck came, the prosecutor's office said. She declined and decided to walk a block away to her home in cold temperatures.

"The incident was recorded on the DPD body worn camera (BWC) video. BWC evidence shows that Steele and Garrison treated the citizen fairly during the official police interaction," according to the prosecutor's office report.

The report states that's when Steele took a Snapchat video of the woman walking home with the filter "Black Girl Magic." It is alleged Garrison can be heard in the background saying "walk of shame," and Steele saying, "Bye Felisha" when the woman could no longer be seen.

According to the prosecutor's office analysis, the case was analyzed as misconduct in office. It was determined videotaping a person in public is lawful and it was taken after, not during, the time the person was in custody.

"There is insufficient evidence to show that during his interaction with the woman that he treated the woman unfairly or inequitably during the official police interaction," the report states.

Before the prosecutor's report, Detroit Police Chief James Craig spoke to media after the video surfaced and said the stop was lawful, but towing fees were paid for the woman and that an apology was issued.

Steele was investigated and Craig said there were a total of 24 allegations --11 sustained in three specific areas: his social media post, the improper characterization of a community member, and knowingly making false statements during interviews with internal officers.

Craig said the terms used were "derogatory, demoralizing and degrading, and yes, racially insensitive."

After 18 years with the department, Steele was fired. Craig said they conducted an environmental audit looking at the entire department.

"Keysha, Jakes, homie, and ghetto sledge... In what we determined through the environmental audit, ghetto sledge referenced vehicles operated by African Americans," said Craig.

Garrison and Steele were put on leave. While it was Steele who was caught on camera stating derogatory things and later fired for the incident, the review also found that Garrison demonstrated distrubing actions while on the job. Garrison was subsequently fired as well.

The chief said the officers would avoid working overtime by ticketing and towing cars at the end of their shift. A pattern later emerged showing the owners of those vehicles were primarily African American. However, others say that pattern extended beyond just one demographic.

Though neither officer will face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the alleged conduct could support other possible liability, saying in a statement:

"A thorough and complete review of the allegations against former Detroit Police Department Corporal Gary Steele and Officer Michael Garrison shows reprehensible, disturbing and unprofessional conduct following a January 29, 2019 police stop of a 24-year-old woman. However, we are charged with determining whether there is sufficient evidence to charge a crime. There is insufficient evidence to criminally charge either officer. The allegations reviewed could support other possible liability."