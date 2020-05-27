Detroit opens up COVID-19 testing at fairgrounds to all of SE Michigan

"I feel like the luckiest mayor in the country," Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday.

Detroit's Mayor proud of his residents for doing their part to fight coronavirus.

"Detroiters have embraced distancing and the rate of infection for Detroiters is less than suburbanites," he said.

As Detroiters take the lead, Mayor Duggan wants Detroit to reach out to its neighbors.



"We are one region,"

Testing at the State Fairgrounds will now include all residents of SE Michigan and not just Detroit residents.



"Anyone in southeastern Michigan can get tested at the State Fairgrounds," Duggan said. "You don't need a prescription; you don't need any money."

But you will need an appointment.

"I'm confident we can handle this," he said.



From testing to personal protection equipment, city leaders are working through partnerships to help get PPE to inmates at the Wayne County Jail.

"We have donated over 6,200 gloves and also over 200 face shields for the staff throughout the Wayne County Jail," said City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield.

DTE is also working to get PPE to retail businesses in the city that reopened this week. The mayor says distribution was a success

"Six hundred businesses came through and picked up supplies on Monday morning," Duggan said. "And another 1,100 yesterday and another 1,000 today."

