Detroit Pistons to open NBA-first courtside bar behind visitors

The Detroit Pistons will unveil an NBA first this upcoming season when it opens the league's first courtside bar and club behind one of the stadium's basketball hoops.

Billed as the first franchise to expand access, beer, wine, food will be for sale next to high-top tables and rows of chairs near the visitors' bench.

Renderings of the CURE Insurance Courtside Club made the news this weekend, showing a few rows of seats, tables, then barriers before an open floor plan with several boutiques.

A video was released along with the announcement.

Access to the club, it appears, will be reserved for premium club members.

(Photo via Detroit Pistons website)

The area will open during pre-season games this upcoming season. It's the newest addition to an already restaurant and bar-heavy Little Caesar's Arena, which features several places to eat and drink in the outer concourse.