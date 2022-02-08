Detroit police investigate stabbing on west side Monday evening, victim critically injured

Detroit Police say one person was critically injured Monday evening after being stabbed on the city's west side.

According to Detroit Police, they were called to a stabbing on Monday around 6:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Appoline Street just west of Myers Road and north of Plymouth Road.

Authorities say two people had some kind of argument or dispute when a knife was pulled and one person was stabbed.

The victim was taken to a nearby firehouse and went to the hospital from there, according to police.

Currently, the victim is in critical condition.

Detroit Police did not say if there is a known suspect they are searching for or how the two people knew each other. Anyone with information should call police.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates as they come out.