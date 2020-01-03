Detroit Police looking for missing 14-year-old not seen since Dec. 12

Police are extending a request for help finding a 14-year-old woman who has been missing since Dec. 12, 2019.

T'Mattia Douglas was last seen in the 9900 block of Fenkell and Wyoming around 6:45 a.m. getting a DDOT bus. She never made it home.

Her family is very concerned because they haven't heard from her since her disappearance.

Described as 5'6", 145 pounds, T'Mattia has brown eyes, brown complexion, brown hair with a pony tail. hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with bold black letters across it, tan school pants, and pink and white gym shoes. She also had a pink and black book bag.

She's also in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen T'Mattia or knows of her whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.