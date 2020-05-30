Detroit Police release photos of suspect involved in 21-year-old man's death

Detroit Police are currently looking for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened Friday night.

Police say at around 11:30 in the area of Congress and Randolph, an unknown male suspect approached a silver Dodge Caliber that was in the parking lot.

Inside the vehicle were a 21-year-old man from Eastpointe and two other men.

The suspect then fired shots into the vehicle. At that point all the occupants fled from the vehicle and at some point the 21 year old man was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

He's being described as a black man, between the ages of 17-20, light complexion, and a short afro. He was last seen wearing a surgical mask, a dark hooded sweater with print on the back, bright yellow pants, and Adidas sandals.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

