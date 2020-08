article

UPDATE: Detroit police say Kendryck Newburn is back home safe at 8:40 p.m. DPD says he had walked to a friend's house around the block and came back on his own.

DPD had been asking for help finding the missing 7-year-old. Newburn had allegedly walked away from his home in the 11900 block of Laing at 4:10 p.m. His home is a couple blocks east of Denby High School on the city's east side.