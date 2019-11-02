Detroit police search for 49-year-old man with dementia

A 49-year-old man from Detroit who was recently diagnosed with dementia is missing and police and his family are asking for help finding him.

James Darnell Brown, 49, was dropped off on Townsend between E Grand Blvd and Van Dyke around 2 p.m. Friday and a family member said she returned to pick him up around 5 p.m. but he was gone.

The family is worried for James' safety as he had recently been diagnosed with dementia.

James is 49, 5'8", 180 lbs., medium build, dark skin complexion, salt and pepper goatee, dark brown hair with a low cut. He was last wearing a red and black checkered shirt, black jacket and black jeans.

The family says he's in good physical condition but was recently diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who may have seen James is asked to call Detroit Police at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.