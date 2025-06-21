Detroit police search for suspect after car windows smashed at nursing home

article

The Brief A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an individual sought by Detroit police for allegedly vandalizing vehicles at a nursing home parking lot early Wednesday morning. The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Connor, near Warren Avenue, on June 18. Police say the suspect smashed the rear windows of two vehicles and then fled on foot.



Detroit police have released photos of a suspect accused of vandalizing vehicles at a nursing home parking lot.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Conner on Wednesday, June 18.

Police say the suspect smashed the rear windows of two vehicles and then fled on foot. Authorities did not disclose if anything was stolen.

What you can do:

If anyone recognizes the suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

A $500 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest. If you submit a tip to Detroit Rewards TV, you must include case number 2506180076 in your tip.