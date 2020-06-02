Detroit Police searching for 15-year-old girl with mental illness last seen Monday

Detroit Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday night.

Kerlaya McKinney was last seen near her residence at the 16000 Block of Mark Twain around 7 p.m. on June 1.

Described as a black female with light complexion and long black braids, McKinney is said to be in good physical condition but does suffer from a mental condition, her mom said.

McKinney was last wearing a gray sweatshirt with words on the front, gray jogging pants, and black stripes on the side. She was also seen wearing "Nike Air-Force One" shoes.

If anyone has seen McKinney, they're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.