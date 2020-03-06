Detroit Police searching for missing Timakia Carroll

Detroit Police are asking for help in a missing persons case.

Timakia Carroll was last seen Thursday, March 5 around 10:30 a.m. She left her house at the 18000 Block of Greenly to go to the store. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Carroll is a 36-year-old black female, weighing about 145 pounds and is 5 foot 3 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black "Detroit" hat, a coat with a white and black jersey underneath, washboard jeans and black Jordan shoes.

Carroll is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Carroll or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.