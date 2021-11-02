Detroit police searching for suspect who stole collector coins, jewelry during home invasion

article

Detroit police are asking for help identifying a suspect who stole coins and jewelry during a home invasion last month on the city's east side.

Police said the man broke into a home on Seneca Street near Gratiot Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6. He took a coin collector book and jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.