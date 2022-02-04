Detroit police seek missing man last seen in October

article

Detroit police need help finding a missing man who was last seen the second week of October 2021.

Darius Dunlap, 33, was last seen the seen in the 19300 block of Fielding. His family is concerned for his safety.

Dunlap is Black with brown eyes and dark-colored hair, though he could also be bald. He stands about 6 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 210-220 pounds. He also has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.