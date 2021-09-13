Detroit police seek teen missing for 3 weeks

Detroit police are looking for a missing teen last seen leaving her home three weeks ago.

Allison Berger, 17, was last seen in the 4800 block of Radnor the afternoon of Aug. 23.

Berger's family told police she has a mental illness.

She is white with brown hair, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She has several tattoos – three small black birds on the back of her neck, a colorful tree frog inside her arm, and a flower on her back.

Anyone with information about Berger's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.