Detroit police seeking help to locate missing Schizophrenic teen

The Detroit Police Department is asking the public to help them locate Mya Watkins, 15, who went missing sometime Sept. 8.

The teenager is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last known to be near her residence in the 4500 block of Holcomb.

According to her mother, she has Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-5740, or 1-800-SpeakUp.