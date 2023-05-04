Detroit police seeking info on gunmen who robbed victim on 7 Mile

article

Detroit police is asking the public for information about a pair of armed robbery suspects from two weeks ago.

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8:40 p.m. the 44-year-old victim exited a liquor store located in the 16300 block of W. Seven Mile Road when two armed suspects robbed him after getting out of a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV.

The suspects got back into their vehicle, which appeared to be an Equinox, and fled westbound on Seven Mile Road with the victim’s iPhone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.



Both suspects were males. One of them was wearing all-black clothing. The other one was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and red jogging pants with white lines on it.



If anyone recognizes these suspects, the vehicle, or has any information regarding the crime, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

