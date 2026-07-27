Detroit puts the brakes on on street racing after neighborhood disturbance

The Brief What was supposed to be a quiet night turned into a loud one in a Detroit neighborhood on Sunday. Detroit police say they received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday about loud music and a large gathering of cars near Milwaukee and Wetherby.



Detroit police are putting the brakes on street racing as they issued a number of tickets to drivers they say were causing a nuisance in a neighborhood.

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What was supposed to be a quiet night turned into a loud one. As soon as Detroit police got the call, they jumped into action. The incident happened Sunday night, the aftermath exposing impounded cars with even more vehicles waiting to be towed.

Detroit police say they received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday about loud music and a large gathering of cars near Milwaukee and Wetherby.

Officers immediately responded and broke up what they described as a car event that leads to drifting, street racing and other illegal activity. Police investigated 65 vehicles, impounded nine and issued 53 ordinance violations.

What they're saying:

"Car culture in the city of Detroit is Henry Ford and muscle cars and car shows that are legal and sanctioned and operate the appropriate way," said Detroit Police Capt. John Stewart. "This is taking over sections of our city, often super late at night between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., holding these areas hostage by blocking off traffic, making large amounts of noise by drifting and drag racing, making it a hazard for citizens to try to drive through there. People have to sleep. People have to go to work. Children live in these areas. Taking areas of our city hostage and creating loud, reckless disturbances on our streets is not a part of the car culture of Detroit. We won’t allow it. We won’t have it. We will find you."

Police also recovered a firearm.

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