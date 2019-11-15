Detroit residents can get parking tickets cut in half

A recently reintroduced program will allow Detroit residents to pay parking tickets and expired meter fines at half the cost if paid within five days.

According to the City of Detroit, the intent is to provide some relief for low-income residents visiting the downtown area for events or for work.

Divers qualify if they live in Detroit and their vehicle is registered to an address within Detroit.

Registering is a two-step process: 1. Verify license plate at duncan.imageenforcement.com/DetroitDiscountRegistration 2. Register vehicle with the municipal parking department.

There are three ways to register a vehicle with the parking department: the Park Detroit App, online at detroitmi.gov/departments/municipal-parking-department, or in person at the municipal parking department at 1600 W. Lafayette.

The city says in 2018, over 20 percent of parking violations that went unpaid belonged to Detroit residents. By reducing fees, officials expect more people will pay the violations.



