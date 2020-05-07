Detroit resuming construction on 6 housing projects totalling $120M

The city announced Thursday it will begin construction on a half-dozen housing projects totaling $120 million.

Now that the governor’s construction ban has been lifted, Mayor Mike Duggan said the city is resuming work on six major housing projects, featuring 370 new units -- nearly half of which will be designated as affordable housing.

Some of those projects include:

$36 million mixed-use apartment building in the Sugar Hills Arts District of Midtown, which will include 68 units, including 14 affordable housing units for veterans

$22 million Parker Durand development on Kercheval in West Village, which features 92 units

$5 million renovation of an abandoned apartment building in Jefferson Chalmers, with 23 units and half designated as affordable

“We are getting people back to work in this city,” Duggan said.

Given the construction season, officials said COVID-19 has obviously set them back, as they would typically begin earlier in the spring, but they will do their best to make up for the time lost.

The mayor said he wants the doctors and nurses at hospitals, and the professors at universities, to be living in the same city they’re working in.

Last week Gov. Whitmer set the requirements for commercial and residential construction sites to reopen, deeming it one of the low-risk jobs. Sites must dedicate COVID-19 supervisors, conduct daily health screenings, dedicate entry points and identify high-risk areas and control them with social distancing.