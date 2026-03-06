100+ living farm animals, 99 dead animals removed from Michigan property

The Brief An investigation is ongoing after more than 200 animals were removed from a farm in St. Clair County. About half of those animals were alive, and the other half were deceased. Animal control officials said they have been seeing an increase in people starting small farms without realizing the care and commitment required to raise animals.



More than 200 farm animals, both living and dead, were recently removed from a Michigan property after animal control received a welfare call.

"We received a report from a concerned citizen regarding a welfare concern at this location," said Rachel Walch, who is the interim director of the St. Clair County Animal Control.

When officers and St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the home in Clyde Township, they found more than 100 living animals, including ducks, chickens, and goats, along with 99 deceased animals. The animals were voluntarily surrendered by their owner.

Under Michigan law, the minimum care requirements for livestock include adequate food, potable water, sanitary living conditions, and access to a structural or natural windbreak, such as a building, tree line, or natural terrain feature.

"Regardless of whether animals are intended for food production or companionship, all animals must be provided access to adequate food and water as required by law," Walch said.

Walch noted that animal control has seen an increase in people starting hobby farms without realizing the work that goes into properly caring for these animals.

"Raising livestock requires constant access to feed, clean water, proper shelter, and ongoing oversight," Walch said. "Anyone considering starting a hobby farm should thoroughly research the care requirements and ensure they have the time, resources, and knowledge necessary before acquiring animals."

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

"Our priority at this time is ensuring the animals receive appropriate veterinary assessment and care," Walch said.