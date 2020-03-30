Detroit Sewn producing masks for medical workers

But during the coronavirus pandemic, they are doing something else. They are making sure enough protective masks are available for the doctors and nurses who need them most.

Karen Buscemi of Detroit Sewn, has repurposed her factory to make masks, with a goal of producing 50,000 of them.

"We have been manufacturing masks since the beginning of last week, and today we are starting our second shift," she said. "So we are excited to double our capacity.

"And the other exciting thing that is happening, is right next door to us, 71 N. Saginaw, is the Michigan Mask Donation Center is open from Monday to Friday from noon until 4 p.m. How this is works, is since we have such an influx of home sewers who want to take part in the effort, and the work we are doing needs to be done in a controlled facility. We came up with this donation center to get the home sewer masks to all the facilities that maybe are being overlooked."

Buscemi said that home sewers can pull up to the curb and hand over the masks that they've made to volunteers, who then will deliver them to soup kitchens and other places of need.

