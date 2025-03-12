Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade guide: Time, route, activities, and more
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Get your green ready! It's St. Patrick's Day Parade time in Detroit's Corktown.
The holiday tradition steps off Sunday afternoon. Headed there? Here's what to know:
Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade time
The parade, which will include marching bands, floats, and more, sets up at 12:30 p.m. and starts at 1 p.m.
Ahead of the parade, runners and walkers can participate in the Corktown Races. Race options include a 5K, 1-mile run, and kids' run.
The kids' quarter-mile run begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the mile run at 10:40 a.m., and the 5K at 11 a.m.
Also Sunday is the Parade Day Mass, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church on Porter Street.
Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade Route
The parade begins at Michigan Avenue and 6th, continues west on Michigan and ends at 14th.
Parade day activities
There is a parade family fun zone that requires tickets. Wednesday, March 12 is the last day to purchase tickets.
Family fun zone tickets include:
- Reserved parking
- Hot coffee, hot chocolate, water, and donuts
- Private restrooms
- Live entertainment
- Irish step dancing lessons
- Face painting
- A visit with Roary, Paws, and the Ghostbusters
Tickets are $12 per person or $60 for a family six-pack. Get tickets here.