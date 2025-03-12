Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade guide: Time, route, activities, and more

article

The Brief The Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is Sunday on Michigan Avenue. It follows a Mass and Corktown Races. The parade steps off at 1 p.m.



Get your green ready! It's St. Patrick's Day Parade time in Detroit's Corktown.

The holiday tradition steps off Sunday afternoon. Headed there? Here's what to know:

Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade time

The parade, which will include marching bands, floats, and more, sets up at 12:30 p.m. and starts at 1 p.m.

Ahead of the parade, runners and walkers can participate in the Corktown Races. Race options include a 5K, 1-mile run, and kids' run.

The kids' quarter-mile run begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the mile run at 10:40 a.m., and the 5K at 11 a.m.

Register for the races here.

Also Sunday is the Parade Day Mass, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church on Porter Street.

Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade Route

The parade begins at Michigan Avenue and 6th, continues west on Michigan and ends at 14th.

Parade day activities

There is a parade family fun zone that requires tickets. Wednesday, March 12 is the last day to purchase tickets.

Family fun zone tickets include:

Reserved parking

Hot coffee, hot chocolate, water, and donuts

Private restrooms

Live entertainment

Irish step dancing lessons

Face painting

A visit with Roary, Paws, and the Ghostbusters

Tickets are $12 per person or $60 for a family six-pack. Get tickets here.